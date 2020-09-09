Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Workers Compensation Insurance' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AIG (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine (Japan), XL Group (United States), ACE&Chubb (United States), QBE (Australia), Bharti AXA (India).



Workers compensation insurance offers medical and wage benefits to people who are injured at work. The coverage is authorized by each state and the wage and medical benefits vary by state. Workers compensation is considered a social insurance because it relies on a social contract between organization and labor. It is purchased by businesses where exchange for purchasing workers compensation insurance, industry owners are protected from civil suits from their workers who become injured on the job.



Discover all statistics and data on Impact of COVID-19 on the global Workers Compensation Insurance markets now. Get reliable information about competitor's moves and strategies which are of immense significance for further planning.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Large Corporations, Small and Medium-Sized Companies), Providers (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Offerings (Medical Benefits, Cash Benefits, Investment Income, Others)



Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Collaboration between traditional insurance and Insur Tech firms



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing Awareness about Workplace Safety



Growing Healthcare Costs



Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention: Health Insurance at Low Costs



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching: Improving Labor Market Conditions and Surging Equity Markets



Rising Adoption of Workers Compensation Insurance in Developing Countries



