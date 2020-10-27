New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The global workflow orchestration market is forecast to reach USD 81.66 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Orchestration occurs when IT organizations aim at automating several interrelated operations for supporting a single outcome. It is a complex process that requires effective coordination and planning between IT officers. The workflow orchestration market is forecasted to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand for streamlining business processes, initiatives of digital transformation in different end-user industries and effectiveness of workflow orchestration in enhancing business productivity.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Workflow Orchestration market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Workflow Orchestration industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Bmc Software, Arvato AG, Ayehu Software Technologies, Dalet S.A., and ServiceNow.



The Workflow Orchestration industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Business Process Orchestration

Cloud Orchestration

Network Management

Data Center Orchestration

Security Orchestration



Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Visual interface

Scale and performance

Connectivity and integration

Pre-built content

Process automation



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

IT & Telecommunication

E-Commerce, Consumer &Retail Goods

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

Public Sector

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Travel & Hospitality

Others



Regional Outlook of Workflow Orchestration Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Workflow Orchestration market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Workflow Orchestration industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Workflow Orchestration industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Workflow Orchestration market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Workflow Orchestration industry



Radical Features of the Workflow Orchestration Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Workflow Orchestration market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Workflow Orchestration industry.



