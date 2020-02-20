Workflow Orchestration Market by Key Players : Bertelsmann SE&Co.KGaA, BMC Software, Inc., ServiceNow., Micro Focus, Dalet Digital Media Systems, Ayehu Inc., and More

Workflow Orchestration Market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the workflow orchestration market in the next 8 years. Orchestration is the computerized arrangement, direction, and management of computer systems, middleware, and amenities.
Global Workflow Orchestration Market is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 14.9 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period to 2026.
Top Major Market Competitors:
Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, CA Technologies, Bertelsmann SE&Co.KGaA, BMC Software, Inc., ServiceNow., Micro Focus, Dalet Digital Media Systems, Ayehu Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ThreatMetrix., root6, Ooyala, Inc., among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growth in efficiency and productivity level
- Advances in business outcomes by better strategic decisions
- Lack of technical expertise
Scope of the report
Years Considered: - 2020–2026
Base year: 2019
Forecast period: 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Workflow Orchestration Market in these regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Chapter Details of Workflow Orchestration Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Workflow Orchestration Market Landscape
Part 04: Workflow Orchestration Market Sizing
Part 05: Workflow Orchestration Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
