New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The global workflow orchestration market is forecast to reach USD 81.66 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Orchestration occurs when IT organizations aim at automating several interrelated operations for supporting a single outcome. It is a complex process that requires effective coordination and planning between IT officers. The workflow orchestration market is forecasted to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand for streamlining business processes, initiatives of digital transformation in different end-user industries and effectiveness of workflow orchestration in enhancing business productivity. The continuous emphasis among end-user industries, to achieve a competitive lead, has increased the acceptance and deployment of workflow orchestration solutions, which propels the growth of the market.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Bmc Software, Arvato AG, Ayehu Software Technologies, Dalet S.A., and ServiceNow.



In addition to the specified factors, various benefits associated with workflow orchestration also results in boosting the growth of the market. Mentionable advantages in this context are minimized organizational errors and enhanced operational speed. With the help of incorporation of workflow orchestration, routine tasks can be automated, that results in reducing the number of errors and improve the efficiency of IT staffs. The presence of these benefits results in increased demand for workflow orchestration among end-user industries, which positively affects the growth of the market. The continuous emphasis among end-users to launch new products also helps in market expansion. One of such launch is Azure Automation services, which was launched by Microsoft, a key player of the market. Under this new launch, orchestration, integration, and automation for the organizational environment become much effective and easy.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Workflow orchestration market held a market share of USD 15.89 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 23.9% during the forecast period.



In the context of the Type, the Cloud Orchestration segment generated the highest revenue of USD 5.56 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with Cloud Orchestration like enhanced organizational performance, minimized business downtime, increased organizational productivity, and reduced operational cost results in its increased preference. Increased preference and the rising popularity of Cloud orchestration among end-user industries are contributing to the segment's generated revenue.



In regards to Solutions, the Connectivity and integration segment dominates the market, yielding the highest revenue of USD 6.20 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Extensive application of workflow orchestration solutions for connecting applications and systems across different organizational departments results in a high deployment rate of Connectivity and integration solutions. Thus, high deployment rate of Connectivity and integration solutions contributes to the generated revenue of this segment.



In context to Organization size, the large enterprises segment dominates the market occupying a larger market share of 78.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 15.7% during the forecast period. The market dominance of this segment is the result of extensive workflow, complex business processes in this type of enterprise and the associated need for streamlining the business processes for enhancing the functioning of this enterprise. The need for streamlining business processes in this type of enterprise results in high demand and deployment of workflow orchestration that contributes to the segment's market share.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global workflow orchestration market according to Type, Solutions, Organization Size, End-users, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Business Process Orchestration

Cloud Orchestration

Network Management

Data Center Orchestration

Security Orchestration



Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Visual interface

Scale and performance

Connectivity and integration

Pre-built content

Process automation



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

IT & Telecommunication

E-Commerce, Consumer &Retail Goods

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

Public Sector

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Travel & Hospitality

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Workflow Orchestration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Workflow Orchestration Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for streamlining business processes



4.2.2.2. Initiatives of digital transformation in different end-user industries



4.2.2.3. Effectiveness of workflow orchestration in enhancing business productivity and efficiency



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limitation of technical expertise



4.2.3.2. The high cost of implementation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.