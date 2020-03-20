Workforce Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component, Deployment, Industry Vertical, and Geography Forecast Till 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Workforce Analytics market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced the publishing of a report, titled "Workforce Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solutions & services), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others), By Geography Forecast till 2025".



Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Workforce Analytics market, said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.



Top Players List:



ADP LLC

Beeline

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Kronos Inc.

gain insight Solutions Pvt. Ltd,

Oracle Corporation

Companies

PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd.

SAP Success Factors

TALENTSOFT

Visier Inc.

Workday Inc.

WorkForce Software LLC

and others



Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.



Major Segments Mentioned:



By Component

By Deployment

By Industry Vertical

By Geography



On the contrary, the high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Workforce Analytics market.



Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.



The report also offers insights into the key players operating in the global Workforce Analytics market.



