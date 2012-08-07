Williston, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Alexander Lodge in Williston/Watford City, North Dakota is proud to announce that it is now open for business. These brand new accommodations are receiving rave reviews. There are a total of 360 private bedrooms. All bedrooms have satellite with flat screen TV’s and air conditioning. The service at Alexander Lodge is impeccable. It includes daily maid service.



The onsite restaurant opens at 4 am and closes at 10 pm for the finest in dining options. Meal plans include all three meals per day. Box lunches are included for those residents that are not available to dine in the restaurant. They make take their box lunch with them to their jobsite. The onsite pastry chef provides delicious baked goods daily.



Every 10 bedrooms also have their own private fully equipped kitchen. In your own kitchen you will find a range, refrigerator, oven, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, etc.



These units are all brand new, built in 2012. In addition to all the amenities there is wireless internet for all residents.



Alexander Lodge is very well located directly on Highway 85 in the heart of the Bakken oil play. From here it is easy to access worksites in various directions.



There is a common recreation building that includes a home theater and exercise room.



We can’t talk about Alexander Lodge without mentioning the management team. Goliath Industries is a leader in workforce housing. The owner and CEO has been in this business for 19 years. He brings perfection to the housing industry. The employees live on site, assuring 24 hour availability.



Alexander Lodge looks forward to being of service to you.



