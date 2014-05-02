Workforce Management Software SchedulePro Manages Employee Fatigue in 8 US Refineries

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- EDP Software is the first company to manage Recommended Practice 755 for fatigue management in the US refineries of one of the biggest oil and gas corporations worldwide, Royal Dutch Shell plc. SchedulePro automatically creates schedules that follow RP 755 rules, and generate reports to track and prove compliance.



SchedulePro schedules refineries’ highly specialized workforce to meet facility’s labor demands while satisfying all their labor laws, occupational health and safety regulations, and union agreements where applicable. SchedulePro helps in managing Refining and Petrochemical facilities’ complex operations that must balance the need to operate safely with the desire to minimize operating expenses to thrive in their competitive markets. Manually creating workforce schedules in these industries can be challenging and time consuming. SchedulePro reduces this work to nth degree while reducing the potential of work place accident or injury related to workforce fatigue. SchedulePro also fills overtime positions always ensuring that overtime equalization and distribution rules are followed that eliminates costly and time consuming union grievances. SchedulePro’s ‘pluggable rule set’ that can be tailored to unique staffing requirements, provides a widely deployable solution that has been proven to work for the Refining and Petrochemical industry.



RP 755 (Recommended Practice 755) was developed through collaboration between the American Petroleum Institute (API) and other key stakeholders in the industry. RP 755 standards were created for Industry Standards for Fatigue Management.



About EDP Software

EDP Software is leading supplier of workforce management software and has been in business since 1981. EDP Software is located in the beautiful Gastown district of the City of Vancouver at 55 Water Street, Suite 315 with offices in Ontario and New Brunswick. For more information about the company and their services, please visit http://www.edpsoftware.com or call 1-877-501-7776.



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