WorkinDubai.net Announcing Its Presence in Arab Job Market

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The newest and most innovative Job portal in Dubai, UAE has finally announced its presence in a big way, with its mass online and offline media campaign breaking in the first week of August, 2013.



Workindubai.net is the place where organizations can find such high quality candidates, and this is the message that we are conveying through our launch campaign.



More importantly, in the current economic climate the new services workindubai.net provides underline its commitment to give clients a high-quality, free recruitment solution - and to match talented jobseekers with the right employer.



WorkinDubai.net is web 2.0 enabled job website, all the jobs in the site are published in social sites like Twitter and LinkedIn also jobs that posted in Work in Dubai will shown at the big job search engines in UAE. The website offers free jobs postings for employers, the website editors help employers to post the right job ad to get more exposure. Also, job seekers can use the great search engine in the website to find the most matching job for them.



As website director explains: "Workindubai.net's mission is to provide talented candidates to the UAE's companies. Our launched website is the result of extensive research conducted in the marketplace and is fully focused on satisfying the needs of candidates and recruiters in the arab market."



About WorkInDubai

WorkInDubai.net is Dubai online job site which connects talent with opportunity. Work in Dubai provides services to the job seekers and employers by providing them one platform for job searching and hiring, respectively.



WorkInDubai.net is known to be a reliable place to apply online for jobs, easy to use interface, fastest browsing experience and rich features set. That's the reason we are able to gain and maintain the trust of the users of our website.



Our aim to be a number one Job Portal of Dubai and UAE.



Contact Information

HR Manager

Tel.: +971 (0)6 522 6549

Fax: +971 (0)6 522 6548

Email: hr@workindubai.net

Web: http://www.workindubai.net/



Main Office

Address: P.O. Box 87648 - Dubai, U.A.E

Telephone Numbers: +971 (0)6 522 6549

Fax Number: +971 (0)6 522 6548

Email: hr@workindubai.net

Web: http://www.workindubai.net/