Working from Home Driving a Quant Revolution in the Debt World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- The pandemic has had a big impact on a broad swathe of life and work, in particular when it comes to digitizing many areas that previously used to require real life interactions. The working from home revolution that swept the world in the past 12 months is driving a rise in electronic bond trading that many are now predicting indicate that the quant revolution is about to take over the debt world. Quants don't yet have a particularly positive history in the world of debt, as the math-based models required for quants can often be frustrated by the slow moving and often highly complicated world of debt. However, that could all be set to change thanks to the developments of the past year. There is evidence of this everywhere you look and the biggest difference between those who thought quants and debt were a good match in the past and the situation now is that today there is a much more liquid market that is also transparent enough to allow for constant churn.



Selby Jennings is one of the specialist firms leading the way in quant recruitment USA. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has become a leading light in recruitment for banking and financial services thanks to a commitment to in-depth market knowledge and streamlining the hiring process so that it is simplified and effective for all involved. As well as leading the way in quant recruitment USA, the team at Selby Jennings also specializes in other key fields, including legal and compliance, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading and risk management. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for organizations keen to find the next generation of quant talent and individuals who want to take career-defining next steps. This has seen the firm working with a broad spectrum of different organizations, from innovative start-ups to international names in finance and Selby Jennings has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals in locations all over the world.



This focus on people is also reflected internally too and the firm invests in ongoing training for consultants who work with best-in-class recruitment strategies and technology to ensure that the firm's high standards are consistently maintained. As the firm has grown over the years it has established a nationwide network that includes a broad range of key hubs including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition, the firm is a member of the Phaidon International group, which means it is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and part of a global network that expands to more than 60 countries. This twin national and international perspective is one of the reasons why the firm is leading the way in quant recruitment USA, as well as on a global level. There are a number of roles available in banking and financial services via Selby Jennings USA today, including Automation Architect, Market Risk Manager [Equity Derivatives] and Senior Data Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.