Working in Luxury, Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. Is Creating a Dream Living Space at Paramount Bay

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- It doesn’t get much cooler than designing a model unit for a property that was envisioned and developed by rock legend Lenny Kravitz! Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. is doing just that in a collaborative effort undertaken with Mariella Barcena of Santarium Design by Mariella Barcena! Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. is currently working on a proposal for a model unit in the 47 story Paramount Bay complex in Miami, Florida.



Paramount Bay is Miami living at its finest. The 47 story, water front building is home to 346 residences. It balances the best of city living and beachfront life in an effortless blend of modern architecture, rich landscaping and privacy in the heart of Miami. The building boasts two pools, a two-story 6,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, business lounge, on-site car wash service and a separate Teen and Children’s area.



The building amenities are complimented by the beautiful design features incorporated into each of the residences. The units feature 10 foot-high ceilings, full length floor to ceiling glass walls and private terraces. Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. plans to show potential homeowners how to take advantage of the natural light, the expansive views and incorporate personalized luxury in his model unit at Paramount Bay.



About Jorge Castillo Design, Inc.

As a premier interior designer in Miami Jorge Castillo understands the Miami lifestyle and will incorporate it into his work at Paramount Bay. Starting with the elevator foyer, the unit will feature contrasting textures while staying within a neutral color pallet. Mirrors, art and carefully chosen wall colors will pay on the expansive nature of the space, drawing the visitor’s attention to the amazing views of Biscayne Bay. Light fixtures will also play a large part in setting the tone in this unit and will serve as art in addition to sources of light after the sun goes down.



Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. is extremely excited about the possibility of working in one of Miami’s most beautiful new buildings and is ready to show Mr. Kravitz a thing or two about interior decorating in Miami!