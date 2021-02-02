Working Its Way to a Healthier File with E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- If the definition of a large file has not been clearly fleshed out by QuickBooks. However, there comes a time when a file grows quite large, giving rise to snags such as slowness and data corruption.



QuickBooks starts to max out around 1GB. These large files slow down the system speed.



With the normal usage of QuickBooks slowing down data files, E-tech has launched a new service to combat slowing speeds and performance on files. Their SuperCondense File Service works by reducing file sizes from 50 to 80 percent of the original file size, resulting in increased speed and transfer time.



QuickBooks' condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks and there are some transaction types the Condense operation will not remove.



Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online. The service results in smaller QuickBooks files lesser prone to corruption or crashing–with faster load times and functionality. With less space on the hard drive, QuickBooks systems are also easier to update to newer versions.



For QuickBooks 2012 or higher, there is no maximum file size limitation. However, the preferred QuickBooks company file size should be approximately 1 to 1.5 GB for QuickBooks Pro and Premier and 1 to 2GB for QuickBooks Enterprise.



A SuperCondense boosts performance, brings about stability, increases speed and keeps name limits well under the 14,500 mark QuickBooks Pro and Premier.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks. This service allows users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



