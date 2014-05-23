Working Mainly Between New York and Paris, Filmmaker Arthur Valverde Receives Official Selection Notice for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Bursting with creativity from a young age, Arthur Valverde found cinema a perfect means of self expression. Combining a unique sense of sensuality and poetry, the highly acclaimed artist aims to capture the essence of each moment in his work. From screenwriting to editing to music composition, Valverde inserts himself in every arena to bring his vision to life.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that Valverde’s film, “Revelation”, has been elected as an Official Selection. Inspired by a Dylan Thomas poem, entitled “Missing”, “Revelation” illustrates a young woman who feels as though she is lacking and only manages to find her abandon in the source of life, namely water.



Quick Festival Fact List:



Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238