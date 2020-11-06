Working on Recovery with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "Working on Recovery", with host Zach Crouch, and guests Edward Pinnow and Sonia Osman. The episode played live on November 6th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Edward Pinnow and Sonia Osman. Edward Pinnow, licensed independent substance abuse counselor, discusses Zach's experiences working in addiction recovery and how he has seen addiction affect different people. Sonia Osman, Business Liaison with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Center, discusses her work and personal passion to educate and bring awareness to business leaders as well as organizations how to combat the opioid crisis. She also talks about the way that employers can help their employees that are struggling with addiction and how to break the stigma of working in recovery.



