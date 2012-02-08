Working Person’s Store Takes a Step Ahead With Launch of Interactive Catalog

South Bend, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- Working Person’s Store positions itself at the forefront of ecommerce with the launch of their interactive catalog located at WorkwearCatalog.com. The launch of this free interactive catalog provides this multi-channel retailer a new outlet to reach customers with their work wear products. Releasing this interactive catalog will illuminate their already lengthy list of successes for the company.



This easy-to-use interactive catalog allows you to quickly and easily view products. Once you find what you like, click on the product image and you are instantly directed to WorkingPerson.com to learn more about the item and make your purchase. “We are excited about engaging our customers with this interactive digital catalog. We are very pleased about the success of our printed catalog and expect making it available in this digital format will provide a great bridge between our printed catalog and our online catalog. The launch of our interactive catalog, available online at WorkWearCatalog.com, is another exciting addition to our marketing strategy”, states Eric Deniger.



WorkWearCatalog.com will also help facilitate the distribution of their product catalog by providing their customers with a link to access their catalogs. "Extending the reach of traditionally printed catalogs across more accessible digital media channels and connecting consumers to products in innovative, engaging ways has become an increasingly important marketing strategy," stated John P. Overschmidt, Sr. Sales Executive at Dirxion LLC. This online catalog will allow the customer to gather information about a product, evaluate the features and develop a clarified understanding of their purchase in a fun and interactive way.



About Working Person’s Store

Working Person’s Store was founded in August of 1995. Since then they have served the needs of thousands working people all over the world. Working Person’s Store has the most comprehensive selection of work wear products including safety and non-safety footwear, clothing and accessories including Carhartt, Dickies, Converse, Wolverine, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Wrangler and a hundred other great name brands.. An expectation of high quality products and exceptional customer service keeps their customers coming back. In addition to WorkWearCatalog.com, the company maintains WorkingPerson.com and a retail store located in Lakeville, IN.