Working with Youths, Drive Ride Buddy Partnership with Republic Polytechnic

In a recent survey conducted in April 2020 with more than 100 motorists, the survey results showed a demand in getting reliable information on automotive services. Drive Ride Buddy believes in building a credible and trusted automotive platform that connects users and merchants through technology.



We collaborated with a student team from Republic Polytechnic (RP)'s Diploma in Design for User Experience and was very pleased with the outcome. As part of their industry-benchmarked final-year project, this group of students from RP's School of Technology for the Arts (STA) created innovative ideas that improved the efficiency and user experience for DRB's digital platforms. The STA students, Khoo Sin Li, Venus Lim Ting Wei, Deon Gue, Chan Xin Kai conducted on-the-spot surveys with a few workshops and drivers to glean valuable feedback. They also conducted usability tests to ensure the prototype met user needs (see Figure 1) effectively.



This project was featured in STA's SYMBIOSIS, an annual highlight that showcases the top final-year projects from the school.



The founder of DRB, Mr. Thomas Tham is excited and humbled that this project collaboration was featured. "I am elated that our business model attracted the attention of Republic Polytechnic. Being selected as one of the final-year projects in this year's SYMBIOSIS showcase affirms our belief that the team was successful in solving common problems faced by motorists. The proposed solution closes a huge gap in the automotive eco-system. Now motorists can easily locate the nearest emergency repair workshop available!" said the Drive Ride Buddy founder.



DRB offers a location-based emergency and repair search service at consumers' fingertips, and provides motorists with a hassle-free appointment booking system for their automotive needs. Motorists will also receive the latest information and scheduling maintenance notifications. DRB strives to provide accurate information from our merchants through its review system.



About Drive Ride Buddy

Drive Ride Buddy (DRB) is a leading digital platform business that provides information and services associated with automotive. DRB believes in building a credible trusted automotive ecosystem. DRB optimize through modern digitalized business processes and deliver better customer experience to users and partners. DRB is headquartered in Singapore, with plans to expand in Asia. It will be available on IOS and Android devices.



For more information about Drive Ride Buddy, please visit @https://www.driveridebuddy.com or email us at hello@driveridebuddy.com



About Republic Polytechnic

The first educational institution in Singapore to leverage the Problem-based Learning approach for all its diploma programmes, Republic Polytechnic (RP) has seven schools and one academic centre offering 37 full-time diplomas in Applied Science, Engineering, Management and Communication, Hospitality, Infocomm, Sports, Health & Leisure, and Technology for the Arts. RP's School of Technology for the Arts (STA) is a vibrant school that nurtures industry professionals for the creative arts and design sectors.



RP is committed to nurturing professionals with strong problem-solving capabilities through an innovative and entrepreneurial learning environment, based on a holistic and industry-relevant curriculum. RP's Academy for Continuing Education also offers a comprehensive suite of lifelong learning programmes to provide adult learners with skills upgrading opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.rp.edu.sg.



