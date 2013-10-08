Workout Adaptations for Cooler Weather

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Those in the Northern Hemisphere are heading into another seasonal change, and as the chill of winter creeps into the air, our muscles become a little stiffer and harder to warm up. To keep up a fitness routine, try these suggestions to adapt workouts for cooler weather.



In cooler temperatures, a proper warm-up is essential for fitness. Improperly warmed muscles will be pulled easier or damaged leading to injury, and the lungs function better when the body is properly warmed as well. Experts recommend doubling the length of a warm-up during the cooler seasons.



Strength training is an important part of overall fitness but is even more important in cooler weather. Stronger muscles are more able to deal with and recover from daily aches and pain, which are more common as the seasons change. Incorporating a strengthening and stretching combo into a workout assists in building up muscle and elongating the fibers to ease pain and aid in movement.



One of the best things a person can do in a fitness routine in either cold or warmer temperatures is to keep their chin up. Research has proven those who are positive about their workouts and health changes are less likely to get injured, and more likely to recover quicker from injury or illness. Whether this is because they look at the game with more optimism, or because they tend to be less stressed out, the higher the chin the more likely one is to keep up with their routine despite the changes in weather.



Overall, prioritizing and prevention are keys keeping fit in cooler temperatures. Prioritizing the warm-up will help prevent injuries and ease aches, and prevention will keep a person moving during colder periods and all throughout the year.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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