Workout Scene Releases Fitness Figures for American Adults

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- According to the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, 80 percent of adults fail to meet the guidelines for both muscle-strengthening and aerobic exercise while less than five percent meet the recommended 30 minutes of physical activity each day. As individuals age, they tend to become more active, the council found, with only 28 to 34 percent of those between the ages of 65 and 74 remaining physically active. For those 75 and older, this increases to 35 to 44 percent. With the help of WorkoutScene, individuals learn more about various fitness programs to be used at home, allowing anyone to meet these fitness goals with ease.



"Home workout programs provide individuals with an opportunity to exercise and get in shape according to their schedule. Gyms tend to have limited hours, and exercise classes meet at specific times. Many start with a gym or sign up for classes only to find life gets in the way, and they can't get to the classes. This problem disappears when one chooses to make use of a program such as Max Workouts or Insanity," Frank Flyn, Workout Scene spokesperson, explains.



Max Workouts (www.WorkoutScene.com/MaxWorkoutsReview) offers a comprehensive program designed to help users meet their fitness goals. The program includes a core program e-book along with e-books covering diet, muscle recovery, smoothies, and more. In addition, users receive a 30 day free membership to the online club where they can connect with others and see new videos and content.



"Although this program isn't designed to help users build huge muscles or prepare for a bodybuilding contest, it works for those who wish to get into shape. Users burn body fat and develop lean muscle with regular use of Max Workouts. Both men and women use this program with great success, and it's easy to use so anyone can follow along," Flyn continues.



Others find the Insanity (www.WorkoutScene.com/ReviewofInsanity) workout program best meets their needs, especially those in the market for an intense workout. This program, offered by Beach Body, focuses on the user giving 110 percent with each workout. Resistance comes from one's body weight rather than exercise equipment, and users find they are continuously challenged to go further than they thought they could and that they can meet these challenges.



"Some find the intensity of Insanity to be too much, yet others find it's exactly what they need to keep them motivated. Workout Scene strives to provide a range of options for visitors to ensure each finds the program which helps him or her get into shape. Get started today as getting into shape with a home workout program has never been easier thanks to the many offerings available," Flyn proclaims.



About Workout Scene

Workout Scene aims to provide consumers with reviews of popular home workout plans offered online, along with some programs consumers are not yet aware of. Workout Scene loves the idea of helping others get into shape and burn fat while achieving an ideal physique, without being forced to visit the gym five days every week. All programs offered on the site work for users of every fitness level and require only basic fitness equipment, making it easy for anyone to train the entire body without hitting the gym. All programs reviewed on the site have undergone testing by a website writer so site visitors feel confident knowing what they are getting.