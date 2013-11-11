Workout Supplements' One Stop Shop Icon Supplements Website Gets a Complete Makeover

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- A new logo, a new website and the addition of workout routines with workout supplements stack suggestions – Icon Supplements just got a complete makeover.



IconSupplements.com, known for being a one stop shop for bodybuilding supplements and fitness supplements has undergone a complete makeover. Other than a revamped website and logo, the new makeover includes a new feature. Icon is including workout routines with paired supplement stacks at their new online hub.



“Here at Icon, not only do we strive to provide customers with the best pricing, highest quality products, and exceptional customer service, we want our customers to be educated on what supplements will work best for them and how to achieve their goals as quickly as possible,” says Icon Supplements on the addition of the workout suggestions to their site and their commitment to staying true to providing supplements at a discount.



Icon carries over 75 well-known supplement brands from companies such as, MusclePharm, Genetech Pharma Labs, BSN, Cellucor and more. Their online shop is stocked with supplements tailored to bodybuilders from prohormone supplements to EPH Fat burners to sleep and recovery supplements. Their easy to use shopping portion of the site includes unlimited aisles of products catering to their clientele.



Icon Supplements wanted to create more than a shopping destination with their website overhaul. Additional features on their new site include detailed descriptions of prohormones, different types of essential amino acids and workout supplements. Another exciting addition to the site is the workout routines page that includes supplement stack suggestions. Whether it is a mass building workout routine, a muscle and strength building workout routine or a full body workout routine, Icon Supplements has a specialized plan to follow in their new informational section.



In addition, Icon Supplements offers a bi-weekly email newsletter containing work out routines, instructions on how to perform various exercises and suggested supplement stacks with directions on how to maximize time in the gym. Interested customers can sign up for the newsletter directly at iconsupplements.com



About Icon Supplements

Icon Supplements is dedicated to helping people save money for all their supplement needs. IconSupplements.com is a discount retailer of vitamins, nutritional supplements, bodybuilding supplements, and sports nutrition formulas. IconSupplements.com is the choice for people seeking to save money on all their supplement needs. For more information, visit http://iconsupplements.com/