Workplace Ergonomics for Businesses - a Review by Telecom Experts TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Workplace ergonomics improve the health and safety of workers while also ensuring that they are able to efficiently carry out their work assignments. In this business review telecom experts TelcoDepot.com discuss ways businesses can implement ergonomics schemes in the office.



“Health and safety of workers is very important; this is why workplace ergonomics should be part of a corporate work policy.” – Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



About Workplace Ergonomics



-Making work processes safer and less harmful to workers

-Reducing stress-related effects of long working hours

-Designing workspaces that save human energy and make work easier

-Incorporating fitness, health and safety routines into work processes



Strategies for Workplace Ergonomics



-Workplace layouts that encourage movement as much as possible

-Furniture that allow staff to relax as much as possible and use less energy during work

-Equipment that is designed for ease of use

-Team approach to tasks

-Integrating recreational spaces in the workplace



Meet the Experts



TelcoDepot.com is the leading provider of business phone systems, VoIP phones, business VoIP service, conferencing system solutions and more. Shop for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



For more information, visit TelcoDepot.com. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.