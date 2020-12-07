Workplace Languages Announces Offer of Online English Classes for Entry-Level Employees to Executives

Woodbury, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- Workplace Languages is now offering customized online English training for individuals with limited English proficiency. The curriculum is customized and industry-tailored to meet the needs of various companies. The platform offers a "grammar-less" approach giving their students just the phrases and words that they need to be successful at work. These English classes have also been identified by happy students as an effective way to close the communication gap between management and their employees. All training options are said to produce results immediately, easily, and effectively.



This succinct statement from a representative of Workplace Languages explains what the company is about, "Convenience is critical. Workplace Languages offers online English 24/7/365 to fit your schedule. Any Language. Any Industry. Any Time."



Included in All Online Classes:



- Company languages need assessment conducted

- Oral English proficiency assessments for each student

- Complete "walkthrough" of Zoom or WebEx technology

- 20 hours of online instruction for up to 12 students

- Student workbook and customized handouts for each student

- Access to homework assignments and lesson plans in Google Classroom

- Progress / Accountability reports for the managers/supervisors of the participants



Companies that are looking to improve their productivity, retain great employees, and value diversity, are encouraged to work with Workplace Languages. The agency's language solutions are designed to improve the bottom line for organizations that fall in said categories. Literally, workplace Languages provides an easy, effective, and immediate way to close the communication gap at your company.



About Workplace Languages

Workplace Languages provides industry-specific online language training, the development of customized bilingual tools, multilingual voiceovers and translation services. Companies need a partner that specializes in understanding and solving the language and cultural challenges of both native and non-native English speakers in today's diverse organizations.



Workplace Languages, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based company, has been providing corporate language solutions since 1998.



For more information, please go to www.WorkplaceLanguages.com or contact Classes@WorkplaceLanguages.com.



