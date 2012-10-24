Workplace Safety Innovation Winner Liftn Buddy Reduces Back Injuries

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Lift’n Buddy http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/ is talking workplace safety. According to Ergologistics (makers of Lift’n Buddy), "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace. According to the US Department of Labor Fact Sheet, preventing back injury is a major workplace safety challenge. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than one million workers suffer back injuries each year, and back injuries account for one of every five workplace injuries or illnesses. Further, one-fourth of all compensation indemnity claims involve back injuries, costing industry billions of dollars on top of the pain and suffering borne by employees.



“Lifting which occurs below knee height or above shoulder height is more strenuous than lifting between these limits. In a recent study it was determined that up to one-third of compensable back injuries could be prevented through better job design, known as ergonomics,” reports the OSHA Fact Sheet.



The award winning Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) can provide the proper ergonomic help to employees. It provides easy movement of products as well as lifting the products to the proper height, resulting in fewer workplace back injuries due to lifting heavy, awkward, and bulky objects.



About Lift’n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy is line of ergonomic lift assists that are designed to take the heavy out of heavy lifting, save workers backs, and improve a company's bottom line by lowering insurance payouts and compensation claims. Lamb emphasized, “Because we are a company that provides solutions in the work place, we are front and center to treat and prevent the disease of work place injury. This series will be tidbits of our own observations, things we have learned along the way through discussion with workers, managers, and even competitors. We felt it best to share our blog on MONDAY - early in the day, early in the week, to keep safety as fresh on the mind as possible.”



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



