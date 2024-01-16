Workplace Safety Market Report: Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth – 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- The global Workplace Safety Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2023 to USD 30.3 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The expansion of the workplace safety market is propelled by the transformative influence of cloud technology on software deployment. The integration of software-as-a-service models, leveraging mobile and cloud technologies, not only optimizes costs but also ensures budgetary compliance, thereby fueling global market growth.



Strict regulations from entities such as OSHA and international bodies like the ILO are compelling organizations to adopt advanced workplace safety solutions in response to the pressing issue of work-related deaths.



Concurrently, the increasing recognition of the significance of workplace safety is driving demand for innovative solutions. Employers are actively investing in IoT-enabled sensors and wearable devices, underscoring a commitment to employee well-being and operational efficiency. This heightened awareness aligns with emerging workplace safety trends, where a proactive shift prioritizes employee well-being to address the surge in work-related injuries. Furthermore, NIOSH's Total Worker Health concept spearheads this transformative change, emphasizing prevention-focused programs and education to enhance overall workplace safety.



Based on the application, personal protective equipment detection is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



The exponential growth of personal protection equipment (PPE) detection in the workplace market is driven by an urgent need to enhance employee safety and compliance. PPE, encompassing safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, and more, acts as a crucial barrier against chemical, biological, and physical hazards. Detecting and managing PPE usage aids companies in ensuring compliance, which is particularly vital in high-risk environments such as chemical plants and laboratories. Instances of accidents caused by non-compliance underline the significance of regulations like the Personal Protective Equipment at Work Regulations in the UK in 1992. This legislation mandates employers to provide suitable PPE, fostering a workplace culture prioritizing health and safety. The burgeoning PPE detection market reflects a proactive shift towards mitigating workplace risks and safeguarding employee well-being.



By deployment mode, on-premises accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.



The on-premises segment has the largest market size in the workplace safety market due to several key factors such as the security and data privacy concerns, especially prevalent in regulated industries like healthcare and finance, drive organizations to prioritize complete control over their data, mitigating risks associated with breaches or unauthorized access. Additionally, on-premises deployment provides unparalleled customization and integration capabilities with existing IT infrastructure, ensuring seamless alignment with specific organizational needs and workflows.



In locations with limited or unreliable internet connectivity, on-premises solutions offer a reliable alternative, ensuring accessibility and functionality even in challenging network conditions. Despite the higher initial costs, the long-term financial benefits, avoidance of ongoing subscription fees, and greater control over IT budgets contribute to the preference for on-premises solutions. Moreover, regulatory compliance requirements, particularly in certain industries, mandate on-premises data storage and management, further solidifying its dominance in the workplace safety market.



By region, Europe is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The European workplace safety market is witnessing unprecedented global growth, primarily propelled by a confluence of stringent regulations enforced rigorously by agencies like EU-OSHA, underscoring the region's steadfast commitment to occupational health and safety, spurring continuous investments in cutting-edge safety solutions. The aging workforce's susceptibility to health issues necessitates a targeted focus on ergonomic solutions, while the increasing adoption of automation fuels substantial investments in advanced technologies. The rising awareness among workers, fueled by media coverage and advocacy campaigns, prompts companies to respond with comprehensive safety training and innovative technologies.



Furthermore, Europe's status as an innovation hub in occupational health and safety is evident in the development of groundbreaking technologies, including AI-powered systems and wearable sensors. This innovative landscape and robust economic performances, particularly in Germany and France, amplify the demand for workplace safety solutions across diverse industries. This collective momentum solidifies Europe's dominance in the global workplace safety market.



Key Players



IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Appian (US), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (Netherland), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HIS (US), Vector Solutions (US), INX Software (Australia), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Amotech (Canada), EHS Insight (US), EcoOnline (Norway), Guardhat (US), StrongArm Tech (US), Kinetic JS), ANVL (US), Intenseye (US) are the key players and other players in the workplace safety market.



Key Dynamic Factors For Workplace Safety Market:



Adherence to Regulations:



Adoption of safety solutions is influenced by strict government laws and requirements addressing workplace safety. Businesses must abide by these rules in order to avoid fines and legal problems.



Technological Progress:



Monitoring, risk assessment, and emergency response skills are improved when cutting-edge technologies like wearables, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are integrated into safety systems.



Being Ready for a Pandemic:



Worldwide occurrences like the COVID-19 pandemic emphasise how crucial it is to be ready for medical emergencies. In these kinds of situations, technologies like temperature screening, contact tracing, and remote work solutions become essential.



Diversity & Inclusion in the Workforce:



Diverse workforces could require different levels of safety. Businesses are realising more and more how important it is to customise safety solutions to meet the demands of a workforce that is diverse in terms of age, skill level, and cultural background.



Programmes for Behavior-Based Safety:



Workplace psychology and human behaviour are becoming increasingly important. Through education, observation, and feedback, behavior-based safety programmes seek to recognise and alter behaviours that put people at risk.



Privacy and Data Security Concerns:



Security and privacy of sensitive data become significant concerns as more data-driven technologies are included into safety solutions. Maintaining compliance and trust requires using secure data management procedures.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Companies do thorough competitive and segmentation analysis in the fiercely competitive workplace safety market to properly position themselves and cater to the wide range of client needs. There are many businesses on the market providing a variety of safety solutions, from sophisticated technological systems to basic safety gear. Competitive analysis entails a thorough investigation of the product portfolios, price policies, and technical advancements of major market participants. This aids businesses in recognising industry trends, potential growth opportunities, and possible dangers from up-and-coming rivals.



When designing safety solutions for particular industry verticals and heterogeneous worker demographics, segmentation analysis is essential. Businesses use variables including industry type, organisational size, and geographic regions to strategically segment the market.



