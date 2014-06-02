WorksForWeb Now Delivers Its PHP Script Products to Non-Profits at No Cost

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- WorksForWeb, a development company specializing in web-based applications and scripts for classifieds, has revealed it is giving away its products for free to non-profit organizations. The company is addressing the unique needs of these organizations so they can afford to buy much needed software. It already provides scripts for automotive, real estate, pets, general classifieds, bikes, and machinery businesses. The same capabilities are now available for non-profits to meet their needs.



To qualify, the organization must be non-profit or educational and not use the scripts for commercial purposes. The scripts must retain links to the WorksForWeb site. There must also be a permanent link and banner to the development firm’s site on the client’s website. Non-profit customers can receive a free license by calling the company or sending an email.



Educational and non-profit initiatives are important, yet funding is often low and demand high for equipment and software. PHP is a scripting language that supports many functions on websites, including blogs and interactivity. Since having a website these days is so important for getting noticed, access to the technology is even more so. Clients must provide WorksForWeb with their website, name, activity, and reason for needing a script when contacting the company.



Non-profits can now use WorksForWeb classified scripts at no cost to stand out against competitors and market themselves effectively. To learn more about the service and how non-profit organizations can get on board, go to http://www.worksforweb.com/company/campaign/worksforweb-scripts-for-non-profit-organizations/.



About WorksForWeb

Started in 2004, WorksForWeb is a software development company specializing in web-based applications and creates many scripts for businesses in the classifieds market. Its three main products are the Auto Classified Script, Real Estate Script, and iLister Script. Customization services are also provided for its products in addition to custom project development services.



WorksForWeb

1220 N. Market St Ste 806

Wilmington, DE 19801

Contact: Sergei

Phone: +1 (202) 657-5939

email: sales@worksforweb.com

website: http://www.worksforweb.com