Definition:

Since the last few years, many organizations are opting to move their operational data on the digital workspaces so that each and every employee of the organizations can access the respective data and work accordingly from anywhere in the world. Millions of users from the globally leading companies use cloud workspaces to work from anywhere in flexible working hours. Thus, it will show significant growth of workspace delivery networks across the globe. In addition to this, these workspace delivery network enables communication simplification among available systems. However, higher initial investments, as well as significant post-purchase maintenance, might hinder business growth.

On May 21, 2019, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has planned to extend Citrix Workspace to Google Cloud by expanding the flexibility and choice companies have in transitioning to the cloud by enabling them to quickly and efficiently deliver apps to Google devices and operating systems and create a superior digital work experience that unleashes productivity and innovation. The news came during Citrix Synergy, the premier digital work conference taking place in Atlanta this week.



Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Digital Workspaces across the Globe

Increasing Applications Workspace Delivery Network Enabled Advanced Analytics and Monitoring



Market Drivers:

Workspace Delivery Network Enables Communication Simplification among Available Systems

Upsurging Need for Interorganization File Sharing and Content Collaboration



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Digitalization and Improving Information Technology Infrastructure in the Emerging Economies

Increasing Uses of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Services



The Global Workspace Delivery Network Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Traditional WAN, SD-WAN), Application (Protection against Network and Application Layer Attacks, SSL/TLS Encryptions and HTTPS, Access Control, Others), End Use Industry (Healthcare Establishments, Telecommunication, Government Institutions, IT, Research And Consulting Services)



On May 8th, 2019, Cisco and Colombian President 'Ivan Duque Marquez' have signed an agreement to fund and develop secure digital solutions addressing key social and economic goals in Colombia through the Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program. These efforts will focus on supporting several priorities from Colombiaâ€™s National Development Plan that advance citizensâ€™ quality of life, create jobs and workforce education, and enhance global economic competitiveness.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



