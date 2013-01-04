Workwear1 Adds New Outdoor Safety Name Brand Gear to Its Product Line

Redford, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Workwear1, a safety clothing company, announces the launch of new high visibility flame resistant clothing. Included in the new product line are the Carhartt bib overalls and coats. Both products have earned a hazard risk (HRC) rating of 4, the highest possible flame resistant rating. The clothing is designed to protect outdoor workers, like automotive workers, transportation employees and farmers, from injuries caused by events such as vehicular accidents and chemical spills.



Regarding the Carhartt safety clothing it supplies industries like the automotive, farming, transportation and construction industries with, Workwear1's management team says, "Carhartt has taken Personal Protective Clothing to a new level." The management team continues, "Carhartt has taken some Flame Resistant Clothing and morphed it into Flame Resistant Hi Vis Clothing by adding reflective striping to keep you protected on multiple levels."



New flame resistant coats supplied by Workwear1 are 100 percent cotton. The coats are duck lined with a 11.5 ounce quilt lining. A two inch reflective strip crosses the front and back of the coats, helping outdoor workers to be seen. Added visibility is offered with the coats' "X" stripping. An inside waist adjustable draw cord, combined with a rib-knit storm cuff, enhance the coats' flame resistant ability.



Bib overalls recently added to the Workwear1 product line are also designed with duck and a 11.5 ounce quilt lining. The high back suspenders and center-release buckles are flame resistant. To add durability to the overalls, the double front is designed with a chap-style. Protective flaps are added to the ankle to thigh leg zippers.



Also added to Workwear1's new product launch is a high visibility shirt and vest. Made of a 7.75 ounce flame resistant knit fabric, the lightweight shirt has a HRC 2 rating. Furthermore, the safety shirt meets American Standards Institute (ANSI) Class 3 standards. Similar to the shirt, the safety vest is made with bright lime. The five-point breakaway vest is also designed with a 6.5 ounce FR mesh fabric. This newly released product has a ANSI Class 2 rating and a HRC 1 rating. These new products are perfect for professionals like electrical line workers, construction workers, athletes, traffic police, farmers, military personnel, fire workers and bridge repair workers.



About Workwear1.com

Workwear1.com is a division of Michigan Industrial Shoe, a privately held company headquartered in Redford Michigan. Founded in 1961, Michigan Industrial Shoe initially served the automotive industry. Over the years, the company began to distribute work shoes and boots to a range of industries. In 1987, the company added more safety products to its offerings, products like safety work clothing. Workwear1, launched in October 2006, features high quality name brand items like Wolverine and Carhartt clothing.