World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares over potential securities laws violations by World Acceptance Corp. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) concerning whether a series of statements by World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



World Acceptance Corp. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $440.64 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2010 to $583.72 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2013, and that its Net Income for those respective time periods increased from $73.66 million to $104.09 million.



Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) grew from $11.26 per share in March 2009 to as high as $94.14 per share on June 6, 2013.



On July 3, 2013, World Acceptance Corp. announced that it would be unable to timely file a complete Annual Report for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2013 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) dropped from $88.71 per share on July 3, 2013, to $75.30 per share on July 9, 2013.



On July 12, 2013, NASDAQ:WRLD shares closed at #82.00 per share.



