Its five institutions (IBRD, IDA, IFC, MIGA, ICSID) share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.



The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) is a global development cooperative owned by 189 member countries. As the largest development bank in the world, it supports the World Bank Group's mission by providing loans, guarantees, risk management products, and advisory services to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries, as well as by coordinating responses to regional and global challenges.



The International Development Association (IDA) helps the world's poorest countries. Overseen by 173 shareholder nations, IDA aims to reduce poverty by providing zero to low-interest loans (called "credits") and grants for programs that boost economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve people's living conditions.



IFC is a strong and engaged private sector is indispensable to ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. That's where IFC comes in, with more than 60 years of experience in unlocking private investment, creating markets and opportunities where they're needed most. Since 1956, IFC has leveraged $2.6 billion in capital to deliver more than $285 billion in financing for businesses in developing countries.



ICSID is the world's leading institution devoted to international investment dispute settlement. It has extensive experience in this field, having administered the majority of all international investment cases. States have agreed on ICSID as a forum for investor-State dispute settlement in most international investment treaties and in numerous investment laws and contracts.



Partnering With Governments



Together, IBRD and IDA form the World Bank, which provides financing, policy advice, and technical assistance to governments of developing countries. IDA focuses on the world's poorest countries, while IBRD assists middle-income and creditworthy poorer countries.



Partnering With The Private Sector



IFC, MIGA, and ICSID focus on strengthening the private sector in developing countries. Through these institutions, the World Bank Group provides financing, technical assistance, political risk insurance, and settlement of disputes to private enterprises, including financial institutions.



On the field operations with Andrea Zanon



The world bank has countless success stories in which disadvantaged areas and populations of the earth have been lifted from catastrophic situations. This is thanks to the contribution of men with extraordinary skills able to enter into negotiations for the disbursement of large financial contributions. Among these, Andrea Zanon stands out for his philanthropic deeds for helping low-income communities across the Middle East and North Africa building a resilience system that improved their social-economic standing.



He has been highly appreciated for the negotiations among several states in favour of the drought in the Horn of Africa, and also for having promoted resilience plans for energy and social development in Yemen and Djibouti. Dr. Zanon is currently focused on providing strategic and investment banking advice to countries and companies to ensure financial inclusion, health, and growth. From 2009-2016, Andrea was the head of the World Bank Middle East Risk Management.



