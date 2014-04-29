World Biosurfactants Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2014 to 2020 : Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The global market for biosurfactants is expected to reach USD 2,308.8 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Escalating consumer preference towards the use of bio-based products, particularly in Europe and North America is expected to increase biosurfactant penetration. In addition, stringent regulatory policies are further expected to augment the biosurfactant demand over the next six years.



Methyl Ester Sulfonate (MES) was the largest consumed biosurfactant, accounting for 33.26% of the 344 kilo ton global market in 2013. Its superior properties in terms of foaming and stability as compared to other surfactants make it ideally suited for use in household detergents. Other key biosurfactants include Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG), Sorbitan Esters and Sucrose Esters, with combined demand estimated at 115 kilo tons in 2013.



The report “Biosurfactants Market Analysis and Segment Forecast To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biosurfactants-industry



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The global biosurfactant market is expected to reach 462 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2014 to 2020.

- Household detergent was the largest application segment, consuming 153.5 kilo tons of biosurfactants in 2013. Growing demand for sustainable products in cleaning applications is expected to boost the demand for biosurfactants over the forecast period.

- Personal care applications are expected to gain significant share owing to the growing market for these products in Asia Pacific. In addition, growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of bio-based personal care products is expected to have a positive influence on the market. The demand for biosurfactants in personal care is expected to reach 50.7 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- Europe was the largest regional market for biosurfactants, with consumption of 178.9 kilo tons in 2013. High consumer awareness and demand for bio-based products is a key reason for the high penetration of biosurfactants. Asia Pacific was a relatively small market in 2013 but is expected to gain significant share over the next six years owing to the presence of large manufacturing industries in the region.

- The global biosurfactants market is consolidated with the top five companies catering to nearly 90% of global demand. Key players in the market include BASF Cognis, Ecover, Urumqui Unite, Saraya and MG Intobio.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global Biosurfactants market on the basis of application, product and region:



Biosurfactants Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Household Detergents

- Personal Care

- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

- Food Processing

- Oilfield Chemicals

- Agricultural Chemicals

- Textiles

- Other Markets



Biosurfactants Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Rhamnolipids

- Sophorolipids

- Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

- Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

- Sorbitan Esters

- Sucrose Esters

- Others



Biosurfactants Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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