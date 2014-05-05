World Catheters Market Analysis, Size,Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The global market for catheters is expected to reach USD 46.05 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced catheters with improved efficacies and the rising market penetration of minimally invasive procedures in emerging Asian markets such as India and China are expected to fuel the future market growth.



Cardiovascular catheters were the largest product segment in 2013, accounting for over 39.0% of total revenue. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases clubbed with the presence of a large pool of patients with unmet medical needs is a critical factor for cardiovascular catheter growth.



The report “Catheters Market Analysis By Product (Cardiovascular, Urology, Intravenous, Neurovascular And Specialty Catheters) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/346



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- North America dominated the overall market in 2013, accounting for over 37% of global revenue. High volumes of minimally invasive and catheterization procedures coupled with the presence of high patient awareness levels and disposable incomes are some of the factors driving catheter demand in the region.

- Asia Pacific catheters market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2014 to 2020, owing to high unmet medical needs and the presence of emerging economies with improving healthcare infrastructure such as China and India.

- Specialty catheters are expected to be one of the most lucrative segments of this market, majorly owing to a large presence of untapped opportunities in its application segments such as wound drainage and body fluid suction, and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.0% from 2014 to 2020.

- Key industry participants include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Coloplast, Arrow International, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Inc. and others.



Request Free Sample of This Report @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis/request



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global Catheters market on the basis of product and region:



Catheters Product Outlook

- Catheters Platforms

- Cardiovascular Catheter

- Urology Catheters

- Intravenous Catheters

- Neurovascular Catheters

- Specialty Catheters



Catheters Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Reports By Grand View Research:



Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis By Product (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes and Antioxidants), By Livestock (Pork, Sea Food, Poultry and Cattle) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-additives-market



Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis By End Users (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications Service Providers), By Solutions (SDN Switching, SDN Controllers, Cloud Virtualization Applications) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-networking-sdn-market-analysis



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com