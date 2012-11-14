World-Class Dancing Sensation Argen-Tango Places 3rd in NY Tango Festival and Competition

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- For over a decade, Vittoria Natale and Guillermo Elkouss, better known as Argen-Tango™, have been bringing the magic of the Argentine Tango to audiences all around the world. Recently, the duo, who has trained students from a number of different backgrounds on the art of this seductive dance, garnered international recognition with their third place finish at the New York Tango Festival.



The NY Tango Festival is event is an annual celebration linking students and masters through progressive learning, artistry, music, and the celebration of tango heritage and culture. The event, which includes 27 workshops and performances, ends with a dance competition honoring the best of the best.



Argen-Tango™ is a regular participant in the festival, as well as other special events and outreach programs that bring the joy of the Argentine Tango dance to people around the world. The Argen-Tango™ dancers are among the elite in their industry, recently becoming members of the prestigious Asociación de Maestros, Bailarines y Coreógrafos de Tango Argentino, a renowned dance association in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



About Argen-Tango™

Argen-Tango™ is a dance couple dedicated to bringing the traditional Argentine Tango closer to a wider number of people through dance performances and workshops which capture and celebrate the essence of this rich dance and its music.



Argen-Tango™ first began in 1999 as a performance dance ensemble and quickly built a reputation through captivating performances in various parts of the U.S. and the world. Their passion for dance has brought them to dance floors as far away as Spain & Russia, and has allowed them to build bridges between different cultures. Inspired by the success of their performances, it is now their mission to share this powerful experience with all those interested in learning and embracing the seductive art of the Argentine Tango.



Argen-Tango™ has since introduced the art of Argentine Tango to countless audiences and communities throughout the U.S. and Europe through public dance performances, workshops, lecture-demonstrations and class offerings.



