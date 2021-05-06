World Class LASIK & RELEX at Bangkok's Leading TRSC International LASIK Center

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- TRSC International LASIK Center are the pioneers in LASIK and RELEX treatments. The TRSC ophthalmologist's team consists of doctors with over 24 years of combined experience and over 50,000 successful surgeries to their credit. LASIK surgery is a common laser eye procedure aimed at treating myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. The surgery is pain-free and can be completed within 15 minutes and the results are immediate with vision improvement and stabilization within 24 hours. Here at TRSC, the doctors take great care by conducting a complete examination to screen for any possible eye diseases or symptoms. The treatment is conducted only after assessing the patient's condition. Tests will be conducted to ascertain the kind of treatment. They also offer "TRSC Happiness Service" which includes 24/7 personal consultant service, personal advisor, 5 follow-up visits post treatment, advanced appointment, etc.



TRSC International LASIK Center started in 1997 by Dr. Ekkadet Chansue and Wanida Chansue. The center is leader in RST LASIK and RELEX TREATMENT with a specialized team of ophthalmologists with over 24 years of combined experience offering services in a fully equipped state-of-the-art clinic.



