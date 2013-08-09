World Class Orthopedic Implants and Instruments Are Now Available

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Most of the top-class hospitals and orthopedic www.orthopedichope.com surgeons look for quality orthopedic implants and orthopedic instruments so as to provide the best surgical solution to their patients. Hongkong Hope International provides just the right kind of instruments to hospitals and orthopedic surgeons in China. They are the Orthopedic Implants Exporters and Orthopedic Instruments Exporters who are targeting their exports to Oceania, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Mainland China, South Asia and the Middle East.



They offer world class Orthopedic Implants and Orthopedic Instruments at affordable prices. The products are Orthopedic Implants Suppliers directly sent to the clients without any intermediaries or hassles of commissions. They are also orthopedic implants suppliers and orthopedic instruments suppliers to customers who want to open their own orthopedic equipment markets in their respective regions. These customers can directly order for HOPE Brand Internal Fixation Productions. Orthopedic Hope have the International ISO9001:2008, ISO13485:2003 and CE Certifications. They supply the cheapest and the most reliable orthopedic implants and medical surgical instruments to their clients across the world. They are known as the Top1 orthopedic implants supplier in the country.



With over 6 years of experience, Orthopedic Hope has been successful orthopedic implant manufacturers and orthopedic instrument manufactures in China. Their product line ranges from Phalange Plates to Metacarpal Plates, Cortical Screws to Locking Screws and Limb Plates System to Spine System. They offer an entire range of Orthopedic Instruments Set and Orthopedic Power Systems. They have the latest orthopedic equipment that is used in the latest surgical procedures by topmost orthopedic surgeons in the country. With ultramodern technology, machinery and quality controls in place, Orthopedic Hope manufactures some of the finest implants and instruments in the industry. A detailed price list of all the orthopedic implants and equipments and a quotation can be sent to the customers after request.



To know more about Orthopedic Hope and a list of their products visit website http://www.orthopedichope.com



About http://www.orthopedichope.com

Hongkong Hope International Trade Co., http://www.orthopedichope.com based at Hongkong is a company that Orthopedic Instruments Suppliers involves in manufacturing, supply and distribution of orthopedic implants and orthopedic instruments to all over the mainland China and Hongkong. They supply the orthopedic equipment to some of the largest medical care facilities, academic units and hospitals in China. This surgical equipment is used by most medical professionals in the country and had received positive feedback.



Media Contact

Hongkong Hope International Trade Co., Ltd.

Email: orthopedichope@gmail.com

Website: http://www.orthopedichope.com/