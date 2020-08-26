World-Class Videographer Christopher C. Lee Offers Cinematic Drone Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Within the San Francisco Bay Area, anyone searching for examples of raw artistic genius and entrepreneurial inspiration will no doubt be aware of the name 'Christopher C. Lee' time and time again. A creative soul in every sense of the phrase, his exquisite photography and videography has received critical and public acclaim, enthralling audiences and capturing attention throughout the Bay Area as well as across the nation. Through his unique vision and dedication, he has established himself as one of the rising stars of the creative sphere.



He is the founder of Photomochi (www.photomochi.com), a delightfully innovative as well as renowned production studio based in the Bay Area. Photomochi encapsulates his revolutionary vision and artistic flair when it comes to the visualization, design, and execution of his photography and videography projects. Through his studio he constantly strives to bring the visual arts to unprecedented heights, to not only perfect but redefine the boundaries of this craft.



One of the reasons behind Photomochi's sensational success is the skilled team working tirelessly behind the scenes alongside Christopher C. Lee. From pre-production, to production, and then finally through the full stages of post-production, his team of versatile and talented professionals consistently create stunning photography and cinematography, which have established a new standard of quality in the photography industry and the visual arts world in general. The genres they specialize in are as diverse and versatile as the members of their team - including architecture, fashion, weddings, commercials, product, automobiles, and countless more.



As Director of Photography, Christopher has performed brilliant photo and video services for a number of brands: Swarovski, Porsche, and Google, just to name a few. The diversity of his portfolio perfectly reflects the array of genres he specializes in and attracts a wide range of clientele.



His production studio, Photomochi, as well as his boutique production service, Christopher C. Lee Photography & Film (www.chrisclee.com), have streamlined the cinematic drone workflow process, and are currently offering top quality aerial drone video services for the general public at this time. Chris and his skilled drone operators can expertly fly drones of all sizes - especially DJI machines. They film breathtaking and gorgeous aerial video with the Mavic Mini series, the Mavic Air and Mavic Pro series, the Phantom series, the Inspire series, all the way up to the Matrice series drones. Their drone videography is unparalleled in craftsmanship and is now accessible to all.