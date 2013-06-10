World Class Violinist Shares His Expertise on How to Play the Violin

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The violin is one of the most in demand instruments of the musical industry. Originally it was created to replace a much heavier stringed instrument called the lyre as the lyre is a much heavy instrument to carry around. But because of the sweetness of its tunes and the use of violin in the classical music of the 1700s, it has gained immense popularity and has only increased in the number of people who wish to excel at playing the stringed instrument. The violin is the most acquired piece of musical instrument in these times. It was supposed to be a musical amusement for the poor people of the English era but somehow it gained the attention and attraction of the royal highnesses of those times. Violinists were asked to play in the royal courthouse to entertain the Kings and Queens and to mark celebrations and good times in the vicinity.



Learning to play the violin is ultimately a difficult task. But it is not impossible. On the website Is The Violin Hard To Learn, the amateur violin enthusiast will find all the answers he or she is looking for. To begin, one must understand the construction of a violin; it is made of wood with either maple or spruce. The instrument has only 4 strings. But the variety of tunes these strings resonate are due to the most important part of the violin: The Bow. The bow is a 29 inch long piece of narrow wood to which a string is attached, when the string is strung across the 4 strings of the violin, it creates musical notes that can be changed with the change in their pitch. This is done by the corks or pegs which tighten or loosen the strings of the instrument.



The site explains how best to purchase a violin. There is a different price range mentioned for each level of violin player, depending on the person’s budget and their musical goals that they want to achieve. Most basic violins for first time players can be bought in just 100 US Dollars. For the most trained professional violinists, the amount can go up to about 5000 to 6000 US Dollars.



Violin players require tons of focus and concentration to play the instrument. It is advised to start by practicing notes online through different free tutorials available on video sites and once the player is confident, he or she can join group lessons at a community college or a local music practitioner.



About Learn To Play The Violin

Learn violin offers their users information and resources needed to learn how to play the violin like a professional quickly and inexpensively. They also offer articles that will aid those who want to learn to play the violin make an informed decision on which is the best way for them to approach this.



For more information on how to learn violin online, please visit http://www.istheviolinhardtolearn.com/



Media Contact:

Name: Ron White

Email: rwhite10@gmx.com

Location: Natick, Massachusetts

Website address: http://www.istheviolinhardtolearn.com/