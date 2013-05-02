World Cloud Systems Management Software Market 2012 - 2016 - Global Industry Share.Size.Trends.Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast Global Cloud Systems Management Software market to grow at a CAGR of 26.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancement of network infrastructure. The Global Cloud Systems Management Software market has also been witnessing the increased automation of cloud system infrastructure. However, growing threat of intrusion in cloud-based systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Cloud Systems Management Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the cloud systems management software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Adaptive Computing Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dynamic OPS LLC., Microsoft Corp., and Right Scale Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



