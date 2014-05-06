World Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Analysis, Size,Outlook,Sales and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Global CBM (Coal Bed Methane) market is expected to reach USD 17.31 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2014 to 2020. Unconventional CBM reserves, especially in coal-rich regions are increasingly gaining the spotlight as the industry strives for energy independence. Exploration and commercialization of unconventional hydrocarbon energy sources is seen as a critical step by energy agencies, to stabilize the energy supply-demand gap in the coming years. With CBM being a pure natural gas form, producers and consumers also have the opportunity to obtain much needed carbon credits and tax incentives.



The strict framework designed for extraction by various environmental agencies coupled with the highly capital intensive process is expected to be a key challenge for industry participants over the next six years.



The report “CBM (Coal Bed Methane) Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts to 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coal-bed-methane-industry



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Further Key findings from the study suggest:



- Global CBM production was 2,920.3 Bcf in 2013 and is expected to reach 4,667.4 Bcf by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2014 to 2020.

- Power generation and industrial applications dominated CBM usage, accounting for over 64% of global volumes in 2013, with the former expected to be the fastest growing CBM market, at an estimated CAGR of 8.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- U.S. and Canada are the largest CBM producers, accounting for over 70% of global volume in 2013. U.S. CBM market revenues were estimated at USD 7.22 billion in 2013 and are exoected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020.

- Asia Pacific is expected to be the most dynamic regional market, with significant unexplored reserves. China, India and Indonesia are expected to lead the Asian CBM industry. The Chinese Ministry of Land and Resources has already announced plans to produce 16 billion cubic meters of coal bed methane by 2015, while Indonesia has already audited 1,000 bcf net resources and has production target of over 15,000 bcf by 2020.

- Key companies involved in CBM extraction include Arrow Energy, Dart Energy, Santos, PetroCHina and petronas.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global CBM market on the basis of application and region:



CBM Application Outlook (Volume, Bcf; Revenue, USD Billion; 2012-2020)

- Power Generation

- Industrial

- Residential

- Commercial

- Transportation



Regional coverage of the database includes:

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

Europe

- Russia

Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- Indonesia



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