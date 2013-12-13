World Commercial Fishing Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The activity of catching fishes including other seafood particularly for commercial profit is known as commercial fishing. Commercial fishing often requires rendering further into the ocean in difficult conditions. Commercial fishing conducted on a large scale is known as industrial fishing. Tuna, Carp, Cord, Shrimp, Salmon, Calms, and Squids are harvested by commercial fishermen. Different methods are adopted for commercial fishing such as large nets, line and pole, traps or pots or trolling with single lines. Commercial fishing varies from organization to organization. It may include a man in a boat with pot traps or hand casting nets to a fleet of trawlers doling out tons of fishes.



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Fish and seafood are vital source for protein intake. The growing awareness among the health conscious people has boosted the demand for commercial fishing market. Abundant availability of variety of fishes such as Tuna, Cord, and Salmon is one of the primary drivers of the market. The demand for different variety of seafood is on the rise mainly due to growth in population that is instigated by changing food consumption trends. Commercial fishing has led to overexploitation or depletion of the sea. This has affected the stock adversely. Commercial fishing as a profession is very dangerous as people associated with this task are often prone to fatal accidents. The accidents have led to the death of many men on and off board. Fish oil obtained from the tissues of oily fish finds itself useful in the field of medical science. It helps avoid the growth of prostate cancer, reduces blood pressure and protects the brain from symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Hence, the commercial fishing market is expected to fuel owing to growing applications in various sectors.



Commercial fishing is prominently performed in Asia-Pacific wherein China, Japan, Indonesia, India and Thailand are the key regions. China accounts for one-third of the world’s production Asia- Pacific is followed by South America and North America where the U.S holds substantial market share. Hudson Fish Co., Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd, Tassal Group Ltd, Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd, Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc, Waterbase Ltd are some of the key players among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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