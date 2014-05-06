World Construction Equipment Market Analysis, Players,Outlook,Size and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The global market for construction equipment is expected to reach USD 208.36 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing number of infrastructure projects on a global scale is expected to be the key driving force for the market over the next six years. Increasing mining activities which require the use of construction equipment are also expected to positively impact the industry over the forecast period.



Technological development has led to the use of advanced machinery that offers considerable benefits over traditional mechanical equipment. Availability of options such as leasing of construction equipment to drive cost effectiveness is also expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Safety and security issues such as mishandling of equipment need to be handled in order to prevent heavy losses. Since heavy construction equipment emits harmful gases such as nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide, meeting stringent fuel emission standards set by regulatory authorities is a challenge for industry participants.



The report “Construction Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Earth Moving Machinery, Material Handling Machinery, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/construction-equipment-market-analysis



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Earth moving machinery accounted for over 40% of the overall market in 2013, and is expected to remain the largest product segment over the forecast period. Material handling machinery includes crawler cranes, as well as truck mounted and trailer mounted cranes, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.7% from 2014 to 2020. Concrete mixers and pavers are expected to be the largest and fastest growing sub-segment of concrete and road construction equipment.

- Asia Pacific accounted for over 50% of the global market share in 2013, which can primarily be attributed to considerable revenue generation from China. Demand for equipment such as construction vehicles for infrastructure and mining activities are expected to give impetus to the regional market. RoW is expected to witness the fastest growth of 6.1% from 2014 to 2020, mainly due to construction activities in Brazil.

- Construction equipment market players include Caterpillar, John Deere, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Atlas Copco, Komatsu Ltd. And Doosan among others. Key strategies for market expansion include investment in R&D activities for product portfolio enhancement. Companies operating in the market also form strategic collaborations and long term agreements as part of their growth strategy.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the construction equipment market on the basis of product and region:



Construction Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2020)

- Earth Moving Machinery

Excavators

Loaders

Others



Material Handling Machinery

- Crawler Cranes

- Trailer Mounted Cranes

- Truck Mounted Cranes

- Others



Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

- Concrete Mixers & Pavers

- Construction Pumps

- Others



Construction Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific: China

- RoW



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About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com.



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