World Copywriters Releases New Report Entitled "Global SEO: Future-Proof Your Agency"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- A media representative for World Copywriters, a multilingual content creation services provider, today announced the release of a new free report entitled, “Global SEO: Future-Proof Your Agency.” The company provides SEO article writing services, international keyword research and multilingual SEO support services to search engine optimization agencies throughout the world.



The report features a case study of one of World Copywriters’ SEO clients which was able to cut costs, improve its workflow and increase their revenue by more than 53% in just 6 months. The company’s chief executive officer said, “You just can’t get results like that unless you take the time to really understand their business. You have to be determined to make a difference.”



In only six months World Copywriters was able to help their client achieve positive results by adding multilingual content services and creating brand awareness. The client was also able to take a significantly more projects in 13 foreign languages. “We had a lot of fun working on that project and we were happy to see such awesome results” said the CEO.



The Global SEO: Future-Proof Your Agency report teaches readers how to accomplish the following:



- How to quickly grow your agency’s service capacity without hiring more staff and without working more hours.

- Reduce project management headaches and get your projects done on time and under budget.

- Effortlessly streamline foreign language writing projects and general SEO workflow. Works particularly well if you have over 50+ clients.

- Add additional team members if you can’t meet rising client demands.

- The common management mistake you must avoid at all costs.

- Common copywriting errors that upset your clients and frustrate your staff and can even double (or triple) your workload.

- Why the traditional approach to marketing in foreign languages is 100% wrong and what to do instead to get your clients front-page results in over 30 languages.

- How to dramatically improve the quality of your content strategy without spending more money.

- 3 keys to improving your profits with your multilingual projects while providing top-quality service.



The report is available as a free download on the World Copywriters corporate website. Those interested in downloading a copy of the report are encouraged to click on this link now http://www.worldcopywriters.com/free-report/ . The company’s website also features a number of helpful how-to articles and guides to help SEO agencies get the most of their workload.



