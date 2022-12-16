World Cup 2022: Meet Fox's Women Broadcasting Team

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Men's World Cup currently taking place in Qatar has been forecast to attract huge audiences. Despite some well-publicised challenges and controversies, the tournament is now well underway. As it progresses over the month-long competition, it's a great opportunity for fans to get behind supporting a whole range of different teams. Coverage of events like this is always key and also very competitive. It's also historically incredibly male-dominated, with former US women's football team player Aly Wagner making broadcast history when she became the first woman to call a FIFA men's world game on TV in 2018. In the four years since then much has changed, so much so that this year Fox's broadcasting team features Aly Wagner, alongside Jenny Taft, Kate Abdo and Eniola Aluko.



The Fox's women broadcasting team marks significant progress, especially at such a pivotal and visible global event like the Men's World Cup. And also, in a country like Qatar where women's rights are questionable and there are not many visible women. Many people love the World Cup as a competition because there is such a complete sense of uncertainty in terms of what will happen - always expect the unexpected. And also because of the volume of games and the fact that you could potentially watch every game in a day if you wanted to. The diversity of teams can provide some very entertaining watching, and the unpredictable nature of the results adds to the excitement. For women looking to work on broadcasting like this, whether that is a commentator job or production manager job, there are many opportunities available. Hopefully, the example being set by the Fox women broadcasting team will mean that other broadcasters follow suit.



From production manager jobs to other roles in global media, The Talent Manager helps to connect people to their next opportunity. The platform has always focused on supporting freelancers, whether looking for roles in a senior position or other levels of industry experience. This support has manifested in many ways, including making the application process cost-effective for freelancers, as The Talent Manager is the first 'free for freelancers' platform. The interests of both freelancers and employers are equally well serviced by the team at The Talent Manager, which is focused on evolving through learning, collaboration and growth. As well as providing a comprehensive service for freelancers, the team at The Talent Manager has become a credible partner to indies and broadcasters from across the sector, including ITV, The BBC, Avalon and Optomen. The trusted relationships established mean that many of these companies utilise The Talent Manager for their recruitment search and also use the platform to host their own talent databases. All of this has been achieved by a team that is focused on professionalising the way that TV recruitment works and providing simple, effective ways to create opportunities for companies and freelancers. From production manager jobs through to researchers and office assistants, there are a wealth of roles available for freelancers and a huge bank of talent for companies to choose from.



About The Talent Manager

The Talent Manager is the main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry in the UK. Connecting the best TV production freelancers with the latest TV jobs and providing production companies with a unique CV and job store.



Enabling production companies to post jobs, manage applications, monitor the diversity of their teams, and find and track talent they have - or would like to - work with, while freelancers can apply for jobs, network, contact companies and update their skills and availability, all for free.



The TM is used by over 4,000 production companies - including the major broadcasters - and more than 100,000 freelancers.



At its heart, the TM is designed to professionalise recruitment in our industry by giving companies the tools to be more forward-thinking, strategic, creative and inclusive in their recruitment. Its intelligent search algorithm means finding the right people for your project at the right time has never been easier, while its applicant tracking system, lists and notes functions mean producers save huge amounts of time and money on the mechanics of recruitment.



The Talent Manager also provides a platform for streamlining the recruitment process for companies. In addition provides a single, central free hub for people to manage their diaries and find work, as well as a professional networking functionality for creative professionals to seek advice, find collaborators, share information, and get career development opportunities



Company Quote



Founder and Creative Director Sarah Lee commented, "The Talent Manager was born out of a desire to simplify the way our industry works and to professionalise the way TV companies recruit. We believe freelancers should never have to pay to apply for jobs, and we are proud to have established the first 'free for freelancer' platform."



To find out more information about The Talent Manager visit https://www.thetalentmanager.com/



For any media enquiries, please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries, please contact The Talent Manager at https://www.thetalentmanager.com/contact



For more information about The Talent Manager services, please go to https://www.thetalentmanager.com/



The Talent Manager is a main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry, founded in 2011, with offices in London. The Talent Manager is a leading recruitment & networking platform for the UK's TV, Film and Media sectors. Providing broadcasters and production companies with a secure talent database to track freelancers, manage current vacancies, and give freelancers the space to showcase their work and connect with other industry professionals. The Talent Manager's networking feed - the TM Hub – empowers freelancers & companies to better engage with the TV community.