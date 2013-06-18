World Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Size,Share,Growth,Analysis and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing bandwidth usage. The market has also been witnessing the combined use of both standalone and integrated DPI. However, the lack of awareness of benefits of DPI could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Endace Ltd., Procera Networks Inc., Qosmos, and Sandvine Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Arbor Networks, cPacket Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ipoque GmbH, and Tektronix Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



This report categorizes the global DPI market on the basis of the product types, end user segments and geographies. The products include standalone and integrated DPI products. The end user segments included in this report include Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education and Others. The global DPI market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.



Deep Packet Inspection Market by type



Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI



Deep Packet Inspection Market by End User applications



Government

ISPs

Enterprises

Education

Others



Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography



North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)



