World Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market Will Climb Above USD 108.5 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report “Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market (Laboratory Testing, Point-Of-Care Testing, Laboratory Equipment and Supplies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global Diagnostic Testing of STDs market was valued at USD 65.9 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 108.5 billion in 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diagnostic-testing-stds.html



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) spread primarily through person-to-person sexual contacts. STDs result in high morbidity in adults and also result in complications such as infertility in both men and women, ectopic pregnancy, cervical cancer in women and congenital mortality and other infections and complications. STDs are a health issue that majorly affect populace aged 15 - 44 years and results in ~500 million new infections or cases per year globally. Undiagnosed (that often results in untreated cases) STDs can have critical implications for reproductive, maternal and newborn health. WHO has highlighted the need and prioritizing control of STDs.



In May 2006, the World Health Assembly endorsed a global strategy for the prevention and control of STDs and identified action-points of scale-up of effective services of STDs case management and counseling via: Screening and Diagnostic Testing and Treatment. Timely diagnosis of STDs is thus imperative for prevention of transmission, control and reducing the risk of incurable and fatal STD infections.



STDs are caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites. Some of the most prevalent STDs that are studied are: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, P&S Syphilis, Chancroid, AIDS (causative agent - HIV), Genital Herpes (causative agent - Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)), Genital Warts, Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulval/Vaginal Cancer, Penal Cancer, (few types) of Oral and Throat Cancers (causative agent - Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)). The market size of diagnostic testing of above-mentioned STDs thus refers to the testing volume by each STD type and the value of the testing services rendered in USD million.



Globally, the HPV testing is a high growth market segment that is expected to grow at very high CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period till 2019. HPV is of two types - Low-risk HPV manifest as warts and High-risk HPV that cause varied forms of cancer. The prevalence and incidence rates and number of cases for Low-risk HPV infections depends on the first presentation of warts by the patients and Low-risk HPV diagnostic tests cannot be of 'screening' nature. For High-risk HPV types, HPV 'co-testing' is done by varied laboratory testing methods and additionally, pap smear tests are also carried out to detect High-risk HPV types in cancer cases. Thus the HPV testing volume is a cumulative result of factors and thus due to these reasons, we estimate that HPV testing volume is expected to grow at a very high CAGR till 2019.



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Currently, in terms of geography, North America and Europe have a higher market share in terms of testing volume of the most prevalent STDs namely Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and P&S Syphilis. Many countries in Asia-Pacific and the entire RoW region has garnered a higher market share in terms of testing volume of primarily viral STDs such as HIV, HSV and Chancroid.



The Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs market is segmented as follows:



Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by STD type

- Chlamydia testing

- Gonorrhea testing

- P&S Syphilis testing

- Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing

- Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) testing

- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing

- Chancroid testing



Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by Location

- Laboratory Testing

- Point-Of-Care (POC) Testing



Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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