World Electric Motor and Generator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An electric motor and generator assembly, also called a dynamometer is a setup used fro converting electrical energy into other forms of energy. These setups are commonly used to regulate and convert the frequency, voltage and power phases of electricity. The motor-generator assembly can occur as individual an separate components or as a single setup with both rotor coils of the motor and the generator wound around a single rotor.



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The type of assembly depends on its application area. Electric motor and generator assemblies are used commonly for household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, automatic dishwashers, and microwave ovens, as well as other products requiring a small horsepower motor, such as computer disk drives. Integral motors are mainly used in industries where greater horsepower is required. North America and Asia Pacific dominate the market for electric motors and generators followed by Europe and Rest of the World.



One of the major drivers for this market is the ever increasing developments in electrical and electronics markets that in turn make use of these setups for their functions. The major factor holding back the market is the economical decline of late and price fluctuations in the global electronics market. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are potential hotbeds for revenues for the industry. Innovation and development of better products can also be a revenue generating source in the future. Emerson Electric, General Electric Co., Baldor Electric Co., Krollmorgen Corp., and Ingersoll-Rand are some of the major companies in this industry.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

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