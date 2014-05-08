World Excipients Market Analysis,Size,Trends,Growth,Players and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The global market for excipients is expected to reach USD 5,226.1 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals as a consequence of growing global geriatric population base and the introduction of innovative products such as Mallinckrodt Baker’s PanExcea MHC300G are expected to drive excipient demand over the next six years. Moreover, the presence of a large amount of untapped opportunities in emerging markets such as India, China and Brazil, in terms of unmet medical needs and low cost manufacturing options is also expected to fuel market demand.



Polymers dominated the overall market in 2013, accounting for over 45% of global excipient revenues, with growing demand for cellulose as anti-adherent, filler/diluents, lubricant, disintegrants, binders, and film coating material in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries being critical factors augmenting polymer excipient consumption.



The report “Exc Excipients Market Analysis By Polymers (MCC, HPMC, CMC, Ethyl Cellulose, Povidone), Alcohols (Glycerin, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Propylene Glycol), Minerals (Clay, Silicon Dioxide, Titanium Dioxide), Sugars And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/excipients-market-analysis



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Further key findings from the study suggest:

- The global volume market for excipients is expected to grow from 561,436.2 tons in 2013 to 744,621.2 tons in 2020.

- Europe dominated the overall market in 2013, accounting for over 32% of global revenue. Large presence of geriatric population in developed Western European markets coupled with the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and regulatory framework are some of the factors attributing to its large revenue share.

- Asia Pacific excipients market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2014 to 2020 and its market is expected to reach over USD 1,500.0 million in 2020. High unmet medical needs and the presence of low cost manufacturing options in countries such as India and China are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

- Key market participants include BASF, Danisco, P&G, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company and others.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global excipients market on the basis of product and region:



Excipients Product Outlook:



Polymers

- MCC (Microcrystalline Cellulose)

- HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose)

- Ethyl Cellulose

- Methyl Cellulose

- CMC (Carboxymethyl Cellulose)

- Croscarmellose Sodium

- Povidone

- Pregelatinized Starch

- Sodium Starch Glycolate

- Polyethylene Glycol

- Acrylic Polymers



Minerals

- Calcium Phosphate

- Calcium Carbonate

- Clay

- Silicon Dioxide

- Titanium Dioxide

- Others



Sugars and Others

- Lactose

- Sucrose

- Others



Alcohol

- Glycerin

- Propylene Glycol

- Sorbitol

- Mannitol

- Others



Gelatin



Excipients Regional Outlook:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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