World Famous Cabaret Clamps Down on Small UK Fashion Business

Armagh, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- What started out as a small online business venture to market stylish party wear but has become an embroiled 'David and Goliath' legal tussle, after the inadvertent use of a business name.



Brainchild of Xochitl Hernandez, the Partyandbeauty.co.uk website was a passionate attempt to create a thriving online business. Things were going very well until she described one line of party wear as 'Moulin Rouge' and the world famous cabaret stepped in.



Through expensive lawyers based in New York, the outfit demanded the removal of 'their' name from the site and warned that failure to do so would lead to fines of thousands of pounds, resulting in the complete closure of the online venture.



In addition, the brand warned that Party and Beauty Limited could face a costly legal case which the Moulin Rouge would inevitably win – and that Xochitl would have been faced with their mounting legal costs too.



This encounter with a big law firm caused stress and sleepless nights for Xochitl as the lawyers stepped up their war of words. After weeks of sleepless nights pondering the very real threat, Xochitl acted to remove the references, but the law firm demanded that a contract be signed before they would back-off.



Founder and owner Xochitl commented “It was a simple mistake to make and the entire episode has been a sobering experience. I would advise others to be very careful about what they call their products – no matter how common the name might be used or how your supplier describes them.”



As a result of lessons learned for Xochitl and her partywear business, the errant line of clothing is now called the Parisien collection.



About Party and Beauty

Party and Beauty is an online costume and party wear retailer based in Northern Ireland.



For Further information

Contact: Xochitl Hernandez

Email: info@partyandbeauty.co.uk

Website: www.partyandbeauty.co.uk

PartyandBeauty Ltd, 37 Main St Moira Co. Armagh N.Ireland BT67 OLQ

Phone No: 02892 619723