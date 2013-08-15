World-Famous Springer Spaniel, 'Maggie', Woofs Way Into over 87 Countries with Whimsical New Children's Book

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Just like the old adage that says a dog is man’s best friend, Maggie the English Springer Spaniel and owner Mari Campbell are an inseparable duo that have rapidly captured the hearts of people around the world – in over 87 countries to be exact!



Their unique human and hound relationship first gained fame in 2012 when Campbell launched her blog, MaggieMooseTracks®, to share adventurous and entertaining stories about Maggie. However, after winning no less than a dozen awards (including ‘Blog of the Year’ and ‘The Addictive Blog Award’), Campbell quickly realized that Maggie’s influence could stretch farther than an online journal.



“Feedback from readers made it clear that the stories of Maggie were imparting vital life lessons for all ages. Word of the blog was quickly spreading. A children’s book series seemed like a natural fit,” says Campbell.



After much research, development and plenty of help from Maggie, Campbell is delighted to announce the launch of her first book – ‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Making Friends’.



Synopsis:



Maggie is an English Springer Spaniel puppy with moose antlers who gets lost on the way to her new family. When Maggie’s lost in the woods...will Alfonso the alligator eat her? Or will the other dangers get her before she can find her new family?



Campbell is thrilled with both the book and the response it has garnered.



“People of all ages are reading it; even adults with no children! This is a true testament to Maggie and her knack for inspiring happiness around the world. The book is now available worldwide and I’ve already had it translated into Japanese – it will be available at the end of August, 2013. There’s no stopping Maggie and her determination!” she adds.



Since its release, the book has collected a consistent string of rave reviews.



“MaggieMooseTracks® - making friends is a truly wonderful story of friendship and fun. My five year old daughter and myself thoroughly enjoyed reading all about Maggie’s antics and the friends she made along the way. We cannot wait to see what little Maggie gets up to next!” says Kirsty-Lee Masters, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Trella Davis was equally as impressed, adding, “The theme of realizing that you are precious, was just ... precious. The characters, story and moose-antlered dog Maggie have us hooked now. The writing is smart, funny, and endearing; also has some deeper messages that come out well.”



To accompany the book, Campbell recently announced that a line of Maggie merchandise is in the works. With plush toys expected to be available within the next one to two months, any child (or adult!) can have a Maggie of their own.



With her unstoppable energy and life-changing outlook, everyone is waiting to see what Maggie will get up to next! In the short term, the next book – ‘MaggieMooseTracks® Christmas Star’ – is due for release in September of 2013.



Until then, ‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Making Friends’ is available from Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats: http://amzn.to/1a1ElhO



For more information and to download a free PDF version of book one, visit Maggie online here: http://MaggieMooseTracks.com



Also, catch up with Maggie on Social Media:



Twitter – https://twitter.com/MaggieMooseTrks

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pages/MaggieMooseTracks/152531348200369



About Mari Campbell

Mari Campbell isn't just wild about animals and all the lessons they can teach human beings in their lives, she's totally crazy about her English Springer, Maggie. As the founder of the award-winning blog, MaggieMooseTracks®, Campbell is now sharing both true and fiction happy dog stories and lessons for life all centered on and inspired by her number-one canine companion and best friend. "When Maggie came into my life, the beauty of that relationship had me naturally evolve to keep up with the magic of her and our fans. What a pleasure, and joy it is," says Campbell.