World Famous Veteran Motocross Championship at Glen Helen

In 1997, motorcycle industry icons Bud Feldkamp and Tom White created a major award to commemorate a person or persons that had contributed significantly to the history of the sport of motocross. It was fitting that the award was named after Edison Dye, the single most influential person responsible for bringing the sport of motocross to America. It was, and is, also fitting that this prestigious award be presented as part of the largest annual vet motocross event in the world, the 2012 MTA World Vet Championship. The venue for this 28th annual event is the world famous Glen Helen Raceway, and the event will host nearly one thousand riders from more than twenty nations throughout the world.



Excitement and anticipation are always high around August, when Bud and Tom get together to determine who the next recipient will be. They are both proud to announce that this year none other than Marty Smith, the AMA's first 125cc motocross champion, will receive the coveted award (along with a granite shrine placed along the famous Glen Helen Raceway Walk of Fame).



Marty, in addition to being the first 125cc AMA motocross champion, also won 18 AMA national events, ultimately giving him the 125cc national championships in 1974 and 1975, as well as the AMA 500cc national championship in1977. He is one of a very few riders who won national championship races in 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc categories. In addition, during his stellar career Marty won Trans AMA races as well as the US Grand Prix of Motocross, 125cc, in 1975 and 1976.



Marty won all his championships as part of the Honda Factory Team. Marty was known for his great looks, his flowing locks, and his "rock star" status with the masses of young motocross fans throughout the world! Marty was indeed a teen icon, very much responsible for the tremendous increase in popularity of the sport of motocross in the 1970s!



A full biography of Marty will be included in the 28th Annual MTA World Veteran Motocross Championships program, available at the World Veteran Motocross Champions at Glen Helen, November 3-4. The presentation of the award, along with Marty's induction into the Walk of Fame, will be on Sunday, November 4th, around 12:30 pm, just before the 30+ pro race. Tom White will MC the presentation, and many previous recipients of the Edison Dye award will be in attendance to honor Marty. Tom will introduce many celebrities who will reminisce those glorious motocross days of the 70s and early 80s when Marty was at the peak of his career! The event will feature an autograph session where fans can see their heroes of yesteryear, talk with them, and get an autographed poster!



For additional information, including online entry for competitors and spectator ticket information, visit glenhelen.com!