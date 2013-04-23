World Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Anaysis for Land, Water and Air 2013 - 2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players,Growth : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- IDTechEx provides forecasts and analysis of all electric vehicles, land, water and air. IDTechEx has studied this sector for 13 years so far and each year new categories become significant, this year being the turn for car-like vehicles not homologated as cars to become a separately forecasted category because of a lift-off in sales. Mainstream hybrid and pure electric cars, are of course important and they are closely covered by IDTechEx but they are something of a special case. Being massively loss-making, forecasting sales of hybrid and pure electric mainstream cars is largely a matter of forecasting very uncertain levels of industrial, government and other financial support. They are the largest sector by value but industrial/commercial EVs are very close behind at $93 billion in 2023 and they are already profitable for most manufacturers.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hybrid-and-electric-vehicles-for-land-water-and-air-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players



10 Year Forecasts Across All EV Sectors



Mobility vehicles for the disabled and golf cars are among the very profitable vehicles today but for specialist component and system suppliers, marine, aircraft and military EVs are worth a look, for example. Then again, certain EV markets are recession proof and others very recession prone. Some markets are almost entirely in developing countries over the next decade and others hugely concentrated in one developed country. It is therefore essential that those anywhere in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle supply chain and other interested parties look at the whole picture of this burgeoning, largely profitable, disruptive business and that can best be done by reading the 24 IDTechEx reports on the subject and employing the PhD level IDTechEx consulting team. This is the IDTechEx master report, replete with figures and forecasts for the whole business. The other reports drill down to the vehicle, component and system sectors involved.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166714



Comprehensive Applicational and Geographic Spread



This report is uniquely comprehensive in applicational and geographical spread. Primarily it presents statistics and forecasts including back up data such as conventional vehicle sales and market drivers. There is even comparative data such as statistics and forecasts by other analysts and by regional trade associations. There is some coverage of technology trends and considerable tabulation of manufacturers and by type of vehicle made and which are world leaders in value sales and why. There is little anecdotal text and information already available on the web, the illustrations and tables being largely original and deriving from IDTechEx analysis and private sources as well as extensive interviews carries out in 2013.



Latest Reports:



Most-Needed Chemicals for New Disruptive Electronics and Electrics: De-risk your Investment : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/135638



See how the metals aluminium, copper and silver are widely deployed, sometimes in mildly alloyed, nano, precursor, ink or other form. Understand the 12 basic compounds most widely used in the new electronics and electrics and compare them with compounds exhibiting the broadest range of appropriate electrical and optical functions for the future. Those seeking low volume, premium priced opportunities can learn of other broad opportunities. Indeed, we cover in detail all the key inorganic and organic compounds and carbon isomers. We show how the element silicon has a new and very different place beyond the silicon chip. Learn how the tailoring of a chosen, widely-applicable chemical can permit premium pricing and barriers to entry based on strong new intellectual property. For example, see which of 15 basic formulations are used in the anode or cathode of the re-invented lithium-ion batteries of 131 manufacturers and what comes next.



Organic Photovoltaics (OPV): Technologies, Markets & Players 2013-2023 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166532



In this report, we develop technology roadmaps or guidelines, which forecast improvements in module efficiency, lifetime and costs over the next decade. They provide a practical insight into how the technology is likely to evolve. We also assess the merits of OPV technologies for a diverse range of market segments, including automotive, posters and point-of-purchase (PoP) advertisement, apparel, customer electronics, off-grid applications for the developing world, power generation, and building integrated photovoltaics.



The photovoltaic (PV) market remains an extremely volatile sector for suppliers. Currently, crystalline silicon devices control 85% of market, with the remainder being captured by a range of thin film PV devices including CdTe, CIGS, and a-Si. Margins are increasingly tight for on-grid technologies.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/