World Land Forms Unfolds Facts About Shield Volcano

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- World landforms World Land Forms is the best online resource for information about Shield Volcano. This educational portal is a great location for finding various known, as well as unknown shield volcano facts.



Talking about the shield volcanoes, one of the spokespersons stated, “Shield volcanoes are entirely formed from fluid lava. These are large structures and are circular fan shaped in nature and resemble a shield. Shield volcano formation takes place when pressure due to the heat of the gas raises the magma upwards and explodes. The molten lava then comes out through the central vent. An example of shield volcanoes are the Hawaiian Islands. Here the shield volcanoes are 1,600 to 2,300 feet high and have a diameter of four to five miles.”



Besides information about shield volcanoes, the information portal also provides information about other types of volcanoes including Composite or Strato-volcanoes, Complex volcanoes, and many others. World Land Forms also provides information about various major landforms of the world like Basins, Bays, Canyons, Coasts, Continents, Deserts, Forests, Reefs, Oceans, Valleys, and Swamps just to name a few.



The site encourages visitors to check out its social media for recent updates about the landforms of the world. Its social media pages are available on social networking sites like Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and others.



Visitors can also browse the recent posts on the site. These posts help enhance knowledge about the different landforms of the world.



About Worldlandforms.com

World landforms is a leading portal that provides information about different types of landforms. The portal has been created with an aim to provide people with authentic information about landforms. The portal has social media pages on various social media channels. The main motto of the portal is helping people discover the landforms of the world.



To learn more, please visit http://www.worldlandforms.com.