World Landforms Now Offers More Enriching Information About Composite Volcano

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- World Landforms now offers a platform where one can explore volcanoes in general, and explore the composite volcano in particular. World Landforms is an educational site which makes one aware about the different forms of volcanoes and other such natural phenomenon. The website also educates about major forms of volcanoes like shield volcanoes, cinder volcanoes, spatter, complex volcanoes, etc. and how landforms are formed after a volcanic eruption.



Elaborating about the composite volcano to the readers of the website, one of the representatives from the website stated, “A composite volcano is also known as strato-volcano because composite strata, or layered structure, is formed due to the eruptive material. These volcano formations take place due to number of eruptions for several thousand years. These volcanoes are tall and conical in shape and are formed when hot lava escapes through the ruptures or fissures and flows a long way. Andesite magma generally forms the composite cones. The main characteristics of the composite volcanoes are periodic and quiet explosions.”



The website educates or provides information about the different types of volcano landforms. Volcanoes are a natural phenomenon. During a volcanic eruption, material comes out. These materials later solidify and convert into landforms - but not instantly, this process takes many, many years. These landforms are caused by different factors like tectonic plates erosion, deposition of solid particles, etc.



World Landforms gives detailed source information about the major landforms of the world like Canyons, Basins, Coasts, Deserts, Continents, Forests, Oceans, Reefs, Swamps, Valleys and many more.



Apart from these, World Landforms also provides detailed information about other types of volcanoes such as submarine volcanoes, super volcanoes, crypto domes, lava domes, etc.



About Worldlandforms.com

World Landforms is a leading portal that provides information about different types of landforms. The portal has been created with an aim to provide people with authentic information about landforms. The portal also has its social media pages on various social media channels. The main motto of the portal is helping people discover the landforms of the world.



To know more, please visit http://worldlandforms.com.